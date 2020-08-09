Netflix This Week: Project Power, 21 New Titles

Netflix this week (August 9-15) plans to add 21 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 13 originals.

The new titles will include Project Power (pictured above), a Netflix original superhero film set in New Orleans starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, a Netflix original comedy special starring the aforementioned former Saturday Night Live cast member; (Un) Well, a Netflix original documentary on the latest health fads that might make you sick; season two of Glow Up, a Netflix original competition series featuring make-up artists; and Teenage Bounty Hunters, a Netflix original series for teens which features two high school girls catching some bad guys.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Monday, August 10
Game ON: A Comedy Crossover Event — Netflix Original
Nightcrawler

Tuesday, August 11
Mr. Peabody Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — Netflix Comedy Special

Wednesday, August 12
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well — Netflix Documentary

Thursday, August 13
An Easy Girl (AKA Une fille facile) — Netflix Film
Safety Not Guaranteed

Friday, August 14
3%, Season 4 — Netflix Original
El Robo del siglo — Netflix Original
Fearless — Netflix Film
Glow Up, Season 2 — Netflix Original
Project Power — Netflix Film

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — Netflix Family
Teenage Bounty Hunters — Netflix Original

August 15
Rita, Season 5 — Netflix Original
Stranger, Season 2 — Netflix Original

