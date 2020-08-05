Will Roku Streaming Stick Work With Any TV?

Q. I have an older TV and I want to buy a Roku streaming stick. Will it work with my older TV? I have a DIRECTV box set up on it now, but I want to start watching Netflix on my TV. — Elise, Topeka, Kansas.

Elise, the Roku Streaming Stick is a great starter product for those who are unfamiliar with watching programming on the Internet. The device, which costs just $49.99, delivers thousands of channels, many of them free. And many of the channels, such as Netflix, offer 1080p HD (High-Definition) video, which is the best available video in the high-def category.

Best of all, the Roku Streaming Stick can be connected with a single cable.

But will that single cable connect to your TV, you ask?

I don’t know what kind of set you own, but the Roku Streaming Stick will work with any television that has an HDMI port connection. You take the HDMI cable, which is connected to the stick, and connect it to the HDMI port on your set.

If you’re not sure your TV has an HDMI connection, most sets made in the last decade do. But you can also consult your TV’s manual or just look at the set yourself. The HDMI connection is usually in the back of the set, although sometimes it’s on the side.

Once you’ve established that your TV has HDMI, you can click here to learn how to how to set it up.

<br />

Elise, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

