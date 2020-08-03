Sling TV Ends 1-Year Price Guarantee

Q. I’ve been thinking of trying out Sling TV as an alternative to our cable service, which is Comcast. Do you know if Sling TV has a free trial that lets you check it out? And I heard they had a one year price guarantee. Is that still available?– Carli, Landover, Maryland.

Carli, Sling TV is a live streaming service that offers basic cable channels in two different packages, Blue and Orange, which cost $30 a month each. You can purchase both of them for $45 a month combined.

The Blue plan provides more than 50 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as popular channels such as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

The Orange package only offers more than 30 channels so you might think Blue is better. But Orange includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, which are must-haves for many sports fans. In addition, the Orange plan has CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT and AMC.

Sling TV in early July offered new customers a one-year price guarantee for either package. If they signed up by August 1, their initial $30-a-month rate would not change for at least one year. Existing customers got the same deal if they held an active account on August 1, 2020.

However, the promotion expired on Saturday. New customers can no longer get the one-year price guarantee.

Sling’s price guarantee was directed at YouTube TV and FuboTV subscribers who were upset when their streaming services raised prices in early July.

At the beginning of the promotion, Sling’s offer also included a 14-day free trial for new customers. But the free trial period now is only three days. Also note the free trial is only available to new customers so you can’t unsubscribe and then get three days for free.

If it makes you feel better, a Sling TV spokesperson tells the TV Answer Man that the company has no plans to increase its monthly rate in the next year.

“SLING TV does not have current plans for a price increase within the next 12 months,” the spokesperson said via e-mail. “As you know, programmers do continue to increase prices, but we work hard to negotiate fair deals that keep SLING’s prices as low as possible.”

Carli, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

