Netflix This Week: 21 New Originals

Netflix this week (August 2-8) plans to add 24 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 21 originals.

The new titles will include season three of Selling Sunset, a Netflix original reality series featuring ruthless real estate agents in Los Angeles; Immigration Nation, a Netflix original documentary about the battle between U.S. law enforcement and undocumented immigrants; The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids in Space, a Netflix original animated special based on the kids series from the 1990s; and Nailed It: Mexico, the Netflix original baking competition series goes south of the Border; and Work It (pictured above), a Netflix original film starring Sabrina Carpenter as a high school senior who must win a dance competition to get into college.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, August 2

Almost Love

Connected — Netflix Documentary

Monday, August 3

Immigration Nation — Netflix Documentary

Tuesday, August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — Netflix Family

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — Netflix Family

Mystery Lab — Netflix Original

Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning — Netflix Comedy Special

Wednesday, August 5

Anelka: Misunderstood — Netflix Documentary

World’s Most Wanted — Netflix Documentary

Thursday, August 6

The Rain, Season 3 — Netflix Original

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods — Netflix Anime

Friday, August 7

Berlin, Berlin — Netflix Film

High Seas (AKA Alta Mar), Season 3 — Netflix Original

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids in Space — Netflix Family

Nailed It! Mexico, Season 2 — Netflix Original

The New Legends of Monkey, Season 2 — Netflix Original

Selling Sunset, Season 3 — Netflix Original

Sing On! Germany — Netflix Original

Tiny Creatures — Netflix Original

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — Netflix Family

Word Party Songs — Netflix Family

Work It — Netflix Film

Saturday, August 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

