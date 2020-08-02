Netflix This Week: 21 New Originals

Netflix this week (August 2-8) plans to add 24 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 21 originals.

The new titles will include season three of Selling Sunset, a Netflix original reality series featuring ruthless real estate agents in Los Angeles; Immigration Nation, a Netflix original documentary about the battle between U.S. law enforcement and undocumented immigrants; The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids in Space, a Netflix original animated special based on the kids series from the 1990s; and Nailed It: Mexico, the Netflix original baking competition series goes south of the Border; and Work It (pictured above), a Netflix original film starring Sabrina Carpenter as a high school senior who must win a dance competition to get into college.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, August 2
Almost Love
Connected — Netflix Documentary

Monday, August 3
Immigration Nation — Netflix Documentary

Tuesday, August 4
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — Netflix Family
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — Netflix Family
Mystery Lab — Netflix Original
Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning — Netflix Comedy Special

Wednesday, August 5
Anelka: Misunderstood — Netflix Documentary
World’s Most Wanted — Netflix Documentary

Thursday, August 6
The Rain, Season 3 — Netflix Original
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods — Netflix Anime

Friday, August 7
Berlin, Berlin — Netflix Film
High Seas (AKA Alta Mar), Season 3 — Netflix Original
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids in Space — Netflix Family
Nailed It! Mexico, Season 2 — Netflix Original
The New Legends of Monkey, Season 2 — Netflix Original

Selling Sunset, Season 3 — Netflix Original
Sing On! Germany — Netflix Original
Tiny Creatures — Netflix Original
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — Netflix Family
Word Party Songs — Netflix Family
Work It — Netflix Film

Saturday, August 8
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness

