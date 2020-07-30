When Will FuboTV Add ESPN?

Q. Hey, I thought that FuboTV was going to add ESPN so where is it? Didn’t they say three months ago that they were going to add it? Will they actually do it or was this just a ploy to raise prices on us? — Vic, Reno, Nevada.

Vic, FuboTV, the live streaming service, announced in late June that it would add the Disney-owned ESPN sometimes this summer.

In addition, the deal calls for Fubo to add other Disney properties including ABC network affiliates in select markets, ABC News Live, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, ESPN2, ESPN3, SEC Network (in select markets), ACC Network (in select markets), FX, FXX, and National Geographic.

But ESPN is arguably the biggest jewel in the deal. Fubo, which launched five years ago with a sports-heavy lineup, has never carried the nation’s most viewed sports network. With ESPN on board, Fubo can now compete more effectively in the increasingly competitive live streaming industry.

To offset the cost of acquiring ESPN, and the other Disney-owned channels, FuboTV a month ago raised the price of its multiple plans by $5 a month. The price hike has rubbed some Fubo subscribers the wrong way because it has yet to add ESPN or the other Disney-owned channels.

Why pay more if you’re not getting more? To make matters worse, Fubo this month dropped TBS, TNT and other Warner Media-owned channels.

Well, I don’t see the Warner Media channels coming back anytime soon, but FuboTV says ESPN and the other Disney channels are coming in “early August” with ESPN likely to be added as early as this Saturday, August 1.

