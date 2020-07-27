Amazon Prime This Week: 31 New Titles

Amazon this week (July 26-August 1) plans to add 31 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup.

The new titles will include Christopher Nolan’s 2010 classic sci-fi movie, Inception, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a sophisticated thief who steals information by entering people’s minds; season four of Animal Kingdom, the TNT drama about a orphaned teen who inadvertently moves in relatives who rob banks; Rain Man, the 1988 Oscar-winning drama starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman as dysfunctional brothers; and 3:10 to Yuma, the 2007 remake of the 1957 Glenn Ford movie about an outlaw and the rancher who agrees to protect him. Russell Crowe and Christian Bale star in this edition.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Amazon Prime:

Monday, July 27

Movies

Good Deeds (2012)

Wednesday, July 29

Series

Animal Kingdom: Season 4

Saturday, August 1

Movies

3:10 To Yuma (2007)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Inception (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Spare Parts (2015)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Holiday (2006)

Top Gun (1986)

TV Series

Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Bitchin’ Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dusty’s Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1

<br /> <br />

Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

