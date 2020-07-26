Amazon Prime In August 2020: 46 New Titles

Amazon next month (August 2020) plans to add 46 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including five originals.

The new original titles will include Chemical Hearts (pictured above), an Amazon original movie starring Austin Adams as an awkward 17-year-old who falls in love with a mysterious transfer student, played by Lili Reinhart (Riverdale, Hustlers); World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji, an Amazon original adventure reality series hosted by Bear Grylls; Jessy and Nessy, an Amazon original children’s series about a little girl and her best friend, a five-and-a-half-thousand-year-old purple sea monster; Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys, an Amazon original special about the making of Amazon’s superhero series, The Boys; and Clifford the Big Red Dog, an Amazon original animated children’s series.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in August 2020 to Amazon Prime:

August 1

Movies

3:10 To Yuma (2007)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Inception (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Spare Parts (2015)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Holiday (2006)

Top Gun (1986)

TV Series

Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Bitchin’ Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dusty’s Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1

Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

August 3

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)

August 5

Arkansas (2020)

August 6

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

August 7

Jessy & Nessy – Amazon Original Series: Season 1B

August 10

Capone (2020)

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2019)

August 14

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Master (2017)

World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

August 18

The Cup (2012)

August 21

Chemical Hearts (2020) – Amazon Original Movie

Clifford – Amazon Original Series: Season 2B

August 22

The Legion (2020)

August 28

Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys, Amazon Original Special

<br /> <br />

August 31

Primal (2019)

The Courier (2019)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@swanniontv

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

