Netflix The Week Of July 26-Aug 1: 48 New Titles

Netflix this week (July 26-August 1) plans to add 48 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 13 originals.
The new titles will include Get Even, a Netflix original series about four teenage girls who form a secret society to expose bullies; The Speed Cubers, a Netflix documentary about two people who can solve the Rubik’s Cube faster than anyone; Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet, a Netflix original cooking reality show; and season two of The Umbrella Academy, a Netflix original superhero show based on a comic book. (The cast includes Aidan Gallagher and Ellen Page, pictured above.)
Also notable this week: Season 10 of Showtime’s series, Shameless; three Jurassic Park movies; the 1979 Mad Max movie; and the 1991 Addams Family movie.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:
Sunday, July 26
Banana Split
Shameless: Season 10
Tuesday, July 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Lany *Netflix Documentary
Wednesday, July 29
The Hater *Netflix Film
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 *Netflix Original
Thursday, July 30
Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy *Netflix Anime
Friday, July 31
Get Even (Netflix Original)
Latte and the Magic Waterstone (Netflix Family)
Seriously Single (Netflix Film)
The Speed Cubers (Netflix Documentary)
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix Original)
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix Original)
Saturday, August 1
Super Monsters: The New Class — Netflix Family
A Knight’s Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures, Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing, Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea, Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step, Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Operation Ouch, Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Toradora!, Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy, Season 2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
