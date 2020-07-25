Netflix The Week Of July 26-Aug 1: 48 New Titles

By TV Answer Man in netflix, Television on
No comments

Netflix this week (July 26-August 1) plans to add 48 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 13 originals.

The new titles will include Get Even, a Netflix original series about four teenage girls who form a secret society to expose bullies; The Speed Cubers, a Netflix documentary about two people who can solve the Rubik’s Cube faster than anyone; Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet, a Netflix original cooking reality show; and season two of The Umbrella Academy, a Netflix original superhero show based on a comic book. (The cast includes Aidan Gallagher and Ellen Page, pictured above.)

Also notable this week: Season 10 of Showtime’s series, Shameless; three Jurassic Park movies; the 1979 Mad Max movie; and the 1991 Addams Family movie.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, July 26
Banana Split
Shameless: Season 10

Tuesday, July 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Lany *Netflix Documentary

Wednesday, July 29
The Hater *Netflix Film
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 *Netflix Original

Thursday, July 30
Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy *Netflix Anime

Friday, July 31
Get Even (Netflix Original)
Latte and the Magic Waterstone (Netflix Family)
Seriously Single (Netflix Film)
The Speed Cubers (Netflix Documentary)
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix Original)

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix Original)

Saturday, August 1
Super Monsters: The New Class — Netflix Family
A Knight’s Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education

Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures, Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing, Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea, Season 1
The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step, Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch, Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Toradora!, Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy, Season 2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann
@swanniontv

Tags:

Published by TV Answer Man

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than two decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.