Netflix The Week Of July 26-Aug 1: 48 New Titles

Netflix this week (July 26-August 1) plans to add 48 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 13 originals.

The new titles will include Get Even, a Netflix original series about four teenage girls who form a secret society to expose bullies; The Speed Cubers, a Netflix documentary about two people who can solve the Rubik’s Cube faster than anyone; Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet, a Netflix original cooking reality show; and season two of The Umbrella Academy, a Netflix original superhero show based on a comic book. (The cast includes Aidan Gallagher and Ellen Page, pictured above.)

Also notable this week: Season 10 of Showtime’s series, Shameless; three Jurassic Park movies; the 1979 Mad Max movie; and the 1991 Addams Family movie.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, July 26

Banana Split

Shameless: Season 10

Tuesday, July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Lany *Netflix Documentary

Wednesday, July 29

The Hater *Netflix Film

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 *Netflix Original

Thursday, July 30

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy *Netflix Anime

Friday, July 31

Get Even (Netflix Original)

Latte and the Magic Waterstone (Netflix Family)

Seriously Single (Netflix Film)

The Speed Cubers (Netflix Documentary)

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix Original)

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix Original)

Saturday, August 1

Super Monsters: The New Class — Netflix Family

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures, Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing, Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea, Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step, Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch, Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!, Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy, Season 2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

