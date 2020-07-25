Hulu The Week Of July 26-Aug 1: 59 New Titles

Hulu this week (July 26-August 1) plans to add 59 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including several classic films.

The new titles will include Rain Man (pictured above), the 1988 film starring Tom Cruise as a selfish hustler who discovers his long-lost autistic brother (Dustin Hoffman) could be his ticket to a fortune. Directed by Barry Levinson, who also has a small role as a psychiatrist, the film won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and accidentally made a TV judge named Judge Wapner an international superstar.

Also notable during the week: Six Star Trek movies; two City Slickers movies starring Billy Crystal; and Top Gun, another Cruise vehicle with the vehicle being a fighter jet.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Hulu between July 26 and August 1:

Sunday, July 26

2099: The Soldier Protocol (2019)

Monday, July 27

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Good Deeds (2012)

Tuesday, July 28

Maxxx: Complete Season 1 (All3Media)

Wednesday, July 29

Infinite Dendrogram: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Ladhood: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

Thursday, July 30

In My Skin: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

Bull (2019)

The Flood (2019)

Friday, July 31

Brassic: Complete Season 1 (ITV)

A Certain Scientific Railgun T: Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Saturday, August 1

Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BetaFilm)

UniKitty: Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

71 (2015)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Good Woman (2006)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Australia (2008)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Child’s Play (1988)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)

Company Business (1991)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Elena Undone (2010) 10th Anniversary!

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Free Fall (2013)

Gayby (2012)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Just Charlie (2017)

The Last Stand (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Pit Stop (2013)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

The Saint (1997)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sordid Lives (2000)

Spare Parts (2015)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Stuck On You (2003)

Top Gun (1986)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Up in the Air (2009)

Were The World Mine (2008)

