AT&T TV Now to Stream Nats, O’s, 4 Other Teams

AT&T TV Now is adding the regional sports networks that carry the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Nationals, Colorado Rockies, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers, reports Forbes.

Each RSN will be available in market only in the live streaming service’s Max plan, which costs $80 a month.

This will mark the first time that MASN, which carries the Orioles and Nationals games, will be available in market on any live streaming service. The Peter Angelos family, which owns the channel as well as the Orioles, had resisted offering a streaming option until now.

Forbes reports that AT&T TV Now will also carry the three AT&T-branded regional channels that carry the Mariners, Pirates and Rockies games. (This is also an in-market streaming debut for the Mariners, Rockies and Pirates.) The AT&T announced earlier this year it would add SportsNet LA, the TV home of the Dodgers, to AT&T TV Now.

AT&T TV Now could use the help. AT&T revealed today that the live streamer has lost almost 600,000 subscribers in the past year. AT&T TV Now once had almost two million customers, but sat at 720,000 on June 30, according to AT&T.

However, the decision to add the RSNs to the Max plan could cause some cable and satellite subscribers to hold off on switching. At $80 a month, the Max price is comparable to the monthly fees for some cable and satellite packages, although AT&T TV Now does not charge cancellation fees or require two-year agreements.

The Streamable reports that AT&T is also adding MASN and the three AT&T RSNs to AT&T TV, a new Internet-based streaming service; the channels will be available in AT&T TV’s Choice and above plans. However, the plans require a two-year agreement with first year prices starting at $65 a month and second year prices almost doubling.

Phillip Swann

@swanniontv

