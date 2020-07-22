Did Your LG OLED TV Get Recalled?

Q. I heard that LG is recalling OLED TVs because they are overheating. Did my OLED get recalled? I have a LG OLED B6, the 55-inch model from a few years back. Please let me know. I am a bit worried about whether the set will overheat during the summer. — Glenn, New Bern, North Carolina.
Glenn, what you heard was only half the story. Yes, LG is recalling some OLED TVs, but you, and most owners of the sleek and stylish set, have nothing to worry about. At least not as of now.
Let me explain.
LG just announced that it’s recalling 18 different OLED models that were sold between February 2016 and September 2019 in South Korea. The last three words are the important ones here hence the italics. This recall does not include any OLED TVs sold in the United States, which, of course, would include New Bern.
The TV maker is recalling about 60,000 OLEDs because of reports that some internal components are underperforming, which could lead to overheating issues with the motherboard. LG is asking owners — in South Korea — to return them for repairs.
The recalled models are:
OLED65E6
OLED65G6
OLED77G6
OLED65B7
OLED65C7
OLED65E7
OLED65G7
OLED65W7
OLED77G7
OLED77W7
OLED65G8
OLED65W8
OLED77C8
OLED77W8
OLED65W9
OLED77B9
OLED77C9
OLED77W9
LG says OLED sets sold in other markets, such as the United States, have shown no signs of similar problems, but it’s still investigating.
“The overheating issue occurred only in very few models out of the total that used the component, but we will provide free component swaps for all of them for customer safety,” LG said in a statement to ZDNet.
The TV Answer Man will monitor this situation, and report back here if LG decides to expand the recall.
Until then, happy viewing, and stay safe!
