Did Your LG OLED TV Get Recalled?

Q. I heard that LG is recalling OLED TVs because they are overheating. Did my OLED get recalled? I have a LG OLED B6, the 55-inch model from a few years back. Please let me know. I am a bit worried about whether the set will overheat during the summer. — Glenn, New Bern, North Carolina.

Glenn, what you heard was only half the story. Yes, LG is recalling some OLED TVs, but you, and most owners of the sleek and stylish set, have nothing to worry about. At least not as of now.

Let me explain.

LG just announced that it’s recalling 18 different OLED models that were sold between February 2016 and September 2019 in South Korea. The last three words are the important ones here hence the italics. This recall does not include any OLED TVs sold in the United States, which, of course, would include New Bern.

The TV maker is recalling about 60,000 OLEDs because of reports that some internal components are underperforming, which could lead to overheating issues with the motherboard. LG is asking owners — in South Korea — to return them for repairs.

The recalled models are:

OLED65E6

OLED65G6

OLED77G6

OLED65B7

OLED65C7

OLED65E7

OLED65G7

OLED65W7

OLED77G7

OLED77W7

OLED65G8

OLED65W8

OLED77C8

OLED77W8

OLED65W9

OLED77B9

OLED77C9

OLED77W9

LG says OLED sets sold in other markets, such as the United States, have shown no signs of similar problems, but it’s still investigating.

“The overheating issue occurred only in very few models out of the total that used the component, but we will provide free component swaps for all of them for customer safety,” LG said in a statement to ZDNet.

The TV Answer Man will monitor this situation, and report back here if LG decides to expand the recall.

Until then, happy viewing, and stay safe!

