HBO Max In August 2020: 143 New Titles

HBO Max next month (August 2020) plans to add 143 new TV shows and movies to its lineup, including series or season finales for three original HBO shows.

The new titles will include the season finale of Perry Mason (pictured above), the HBO original murder mystery based loosely (very loosely) on the 1950s TV trial drama starring Raymond Burr. Matthew Rhys (The Americans) plays Mason as a young detective seeking answers in corrupt 1930s Los Angeles. The cast also includes John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany and Shea Whigham.

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives Perry Mason a score of 77 out of a possible 100 based on 75 reviews.

“Brimming with top notch performances and dripping in style, Perry Mason‘s compelling mystery mostly makes up for its messy storytelling,” the site states, summarizing the critics.

Also notable in August: The series finale of I’ll Be Gone In the Dark, a HBO original documentary about a Los Angeles writer who investigates a decades-old series of unsolved serial murders and rapes.

Rottentomatoes.com gives the true crime show a score of 95, writing that “director Liz Garbus smartly centers I’ll Be Gone in the Dark around the late Michelle McNamara’s passionate efforts, weaving together a heavy, but important tapestry of trauma, obsession, and survival.”

HBO Max next month will also premiere Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell, which chronicles how the media and federal government conspired to falsely blame a Georgia security guard for the 1996 Olympic bombing. (The real bomber was caught seven years later.)

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in August 2020 to HBO Max:

Available August 1

10,000 BC, 2008

All The President’s Men, 1976

Altered States, 1980

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Season 1

Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)

Barefoot In The Park, 1967

Barkleys Of Broadway, 1949

Batman (1989), 1989

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

The Bear, 1989 (HBO)

Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)

Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)

Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

The Candidate 1972

Carefree, 1938

The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)

Chariots Of Fire, 1981

Contact, 1997

The Dark Knight 2008

The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Elf, 2003

The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)

The First Wives Club 1996

Flipper, 1996 (HBO)

Flying Down To Rio, 1933

Flying Leathernecks, 1951

Fool’s Gold, 2008

Fracture, 2007

The Fugitive, 1993

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

Get On Up, 2014 (HBO)

Go Tell It On The Mountain, 2004 (HBO)

Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)

Hard To Kill, 1990

Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2

Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)

Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)

The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

House Of Wax, 2005

House Party, 1990

House Party 2, 1991

House Party: Tonight’s The Night, 2013

How To Be A Player, 1997 (HBO)

Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)

Interview With The Vampire, 1994

Jeremiah Johnson, 1972

Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951

Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)

Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)

Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)

Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)

Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)

The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996

The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)

The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)

Love Field, 1992 (HBO)

Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)

Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)

The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)

Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)

Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)

Maverick, 1994

Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)

Murder At 1600, 1997

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990

My Sister’s Keeper, 2009

Nell, 1994 (HBO)

New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

On Dangerous Ground, 1952

On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)

Phantom, 2013 (HBO)

Pi, 1998 (HBO)

Raise The Titanic, 1980 (HBO)

Roberta, 1935

Romeo Must Die, 2000

Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)

Say It Isn’t So, 2001 (HBO)

Serendipity, 2001

Skyline, 2010 (HBO)

South Central, 1992

Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)

Steven Universe Movie (2019)

The Story Of Vernon And Irene Castle, 1939

Striptease, 1996

Swing Time, 1936

They Live By Night, 1949

Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)

Three Days Of The Condor, 1975

Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)

Top Hat, 1935

Two Minutes Of Fame, 2020 (HBO)

Walk The Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Without Limits, 1998

Yes Man, 2008

Available August 2:

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)

Available August 3:

HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories

Available August 4:

Aldnoah.Zero

Inuyasha

Mob Psycho, Season 1

Promised Neverland, Season 1

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Available August 6:

An American Pickle, Film Premiere

Doom Patrol, Season 2 Finale

Esme & Roy, Season 2B

On The Trail: Inside The 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN)

Available August 7:

Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)

Available August 8:

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)

Available August 9:

Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO)

Available August 11:

Hard Knocks ‘20: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (HBO)

Available August 12:

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)

Available August 13:

Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere

Available August 14:

Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola), 2020 (HBO)

Available August 15:

Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)

Available August 16:

Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO)

Available August 18:

Looney Tunes, Batch 3

Smurfs, Season 2

Available August 20:

The Fungies, Season 1A

Singletown, Season 1

Available August 21:

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don’t Want To Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)

Available August 22:

Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)

Available August 23:

Mia’s Magic Playground

Available August 24:

I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)

Available August 27:

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit Of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere

Available August 28:

Seneca, 2019 (HBO)

Steven Universe Future, Season Six

Available August 29:

The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)

HBO Max in August will also premiere Selena + Chef, a HBO original cooking show featuring singer Selena Gomez, and Class Action Park, a HBO original documentary on an especially dangerous amusement park in New Jersey. The availability date for both shows will be announced later.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@swanniontv

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

