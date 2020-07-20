Disney+ In August 2020: 17 New Originals

Disney+ next month (August 2020) plans to add 41 new TV shows and movies to its lineup, including 17 originals.
The new titles will include The One and Only Ivan, a Disney original animated movie about a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a home in a shopping mall with an elephant named Stella; and Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, a Disney original animated movie about the silly stepbrothers who decide to travel the galaxy to rescue their friend, Candace.
There will also be new episodes of Muppets Now, One Day at Disney, and Disney Family Sundays.
Also notable: Disney+ on July 31 will debut Black Is King (pictured above), Beyonce’s new video album which was inspired by last year’s The Lion King: The Gift movie.
“Black Is King’ is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience,” Disney and Beyonce said in a joint statement announcing the project. “The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in August 2020 to Disney+:
July 31
Black Is King
August 7
Hidden Kingdoms of China
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits
The Peanuts Movie
UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)
X-Men
Disney Originals
Howard
Muppets Now, episode 102: Fever Pitch
One Day at Disney, episode 136: Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director
Disney Family Sundays, series finale: Goofy: Pencil Cup
Pixar in Real Life, episode 110: WALL-E: BnL Pop-up Shop
August 14
Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
Ant-Man and the Wasp
India’s Wild Leopards
Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
Nature Boom Time (S1)
Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)
Scuba Sam’s World (S1)
Spaced Out (S1)
T.O.T.S. (S1)
T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)
The Greatest Showman
Wild Cats of India (S1)
Zombies 2
Disney Originals
The One and Only Ivan (Premiere)
Muppets Now – Episode 103 – “Getting Testy”
Magic Camp (Premiere)
One Day at Disney – Episode 137: Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer
Weird But True! Season Premiere – Episode 301: Dinosaurs
August 21
Back to the Titanic
Beauty and the Beast
Mars: One Day on the Red Planet
Disney Originals
Muppets Now, Episode 104: Sleep Mode
One Day At Disney, Episode 138: Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services
Weird But True!, Episode 302: National Parks
August 28
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Fantastic Four
Disney Originals
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Premiere)
Muppets Now, Episode 105: The I.T. Factor
One Day At Disney, Episode 139: Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director
Weird But True!, Episode 303: Farmin
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann
@swanniontv