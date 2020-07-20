Disney+ In August 2020: 17 New Originals

Disney+ next month (August 2020) plans to add 41 new TV shows and movies to its lineup, including 17 originals.

The new titles will include The One and Only Ivan, a Disney original animated movie about a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a home in a shopping mall with an elephant named Stella; and Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, a Disney original animated movie about the silly stepbrothers who decide to travel the galaxy to rescue their friend, Candace.

There will also be new episodes of Muppets Now, One Day at Disney, and Disney Family Sundays.

Also notable: Disney+ on July 31 will debut Black Is King (pictured above), Beyonce’s new video album which was inspired by last year’s The Lion King: The Gift movie.

“Black Is King’ is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience,” Disney and Beyonce said in a joint statement announcing the project. “The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in August 2020 to Disney+:

July 31

Black Is King

August 7

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)

X-Men

Disney Originals

Howard

Muppets Now, episode 102: Fever Pitch

One Day at Disney, episode 136: Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director

Disney Family Sundays, series finale: Goofy: Pencil Cup

Pixar in Real Life, episode 110: WALL-E: BnL Pop-up Shop

August 14

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Ant-Man and the Wasp

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

Nature Boom Time (S1)

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)

Scuba Sam’s World (S1)

Spaced Out (S1)

T.O.T.S. (S1)

T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)

The Greatest Showman

Wild Cats of India (S1)

Zombies 2

Disney Originals

The One and Only Ivan (Premiere)

Muppets Now – Episode 103 – “Getting Testy”

Magic Camp (Premiere)

One Day at Disney – Episode 137: Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer

Weird But True! Season Premiere – Episode 301: Dinosaurs

August 21

Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Disney Originals

Muppets Now, Episode 104: Sleep Mode

One Day At Disney, Episode 138: Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services

Weird But True!, Episode 302: National Parks

August 28

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fantastic Four

Disney Originals

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Premiere)

Muppets Now, Episode 105: The I.T. Factor

One Day At Disney, Episode 139: Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director

Weird But True!, Episode 303: Farmin



