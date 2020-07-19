Netflix This Week: Michael Jordan’s Last Dance

Netflix this week (July 19-25) plans to add 20 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 14 originals.

The new titles will include The Last Dance, the 10-part ESPN documentary on the Chicago Bulls’ championship run in the 1990s led by arguably the greatest NBA player of all time, Michael Jordan. Vastly entertaining, the show features never-before-seen off-court footage as well as candid interviews with everyone from Jordan to Bulls’ coach Phil Jackson to often misunderstood Jordan sidekick, Scottie Pippen.

Also notable this week: Season two of The Kissing Booth, a Netflix original comedy series about a 16-year-old girl who’s never been kissed; Fear City,: New York vs. the Mafia, a Netflix original documentary chronicling the rule of the five powerful crime families in the nation’s largest city in the 1970s; and 61, the HBO-produced drama about the homerun race between Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris in 1961.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, July 19

The Last Dance

Monday, July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love *Netflix Family

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 *Netflix Original

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking *Netflix Comedy Special

Street Food: Latin America *Netflix Documentary

Wednesday, July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia *Netflix Documentary

Love on the Spectrum *Netflix Documentary

Norsemen: Season 3 *Netflix Original

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs (Netflix Original)

Spotlight

Thursday, July 23

The Larva Island Movie *Netflix Family

Friday, July 24

A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) *Netflix Original

Animal Crackers *Netflix Film

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing *Netflix Family

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 *Netflix Film

Ofrenda a la tormenta *Netflix Film

— Phillip Swann

