Netflix This Week: Michael Jordan’s Last Dance

Netflix this week (July 19-25) plans to add 20 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 14 originals.

The new titles will include The Last Dance, the 10-part ESPN documentary on the Chicago Bulls’ championship run in the 1990s led by arguably the greatest NBA player of all time, Michael Jordan. Vastly entertaining, the show features never-before-seen off-court footage as well as candid interviews with everyone from Jordan to Bulls’ coach Phil Jackson to often misunderstood Jordan sidekick, Scottie Pippen.

Also notable this week: Season two of The Kissing Booth, a Netflix original comedy series about a 16-year-old girl who’s never been kissed; Fear City,: New York vs. the Mafia, a Netflix original documentary chronicling the rule of the five powerful crime families in the nation’s largest city in the 1970s; and 61, the HBO-produced drama about the homerun race between Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris in 1961.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, July 19
The Last Dance

Monday, July 20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love *Netflix Family
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 *Netflix Original
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking *Netflix Comedy Special
Street Food: Latin America *Netflix Documentary

Wednesday, July 22
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia *Netflix Documentary
Love on the Spectrum *Netflix Documentary
Norsemen: Season 3 *Netflix Original
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
Signs (Netflix Original)
Spotlight

Thursday, July 23
The Larva Island Movie *Netflix Family

Friday, July 24
A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) *Netflix Original
Animal Crackers *Netflix Film
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing *Netflix Family
In the Dark: Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2 *Netflix Film
Ofrenda a la tormenta *Netflix Film

