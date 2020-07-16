NBA League Pass Sets Price For Season Restart

The NBA is now charging $28.99 for the NBA League Pass, its online package of out-of-market games.

The league, which shut down in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic, will restart the 2020 campaign on July 30 in Orlando with 22 of the 30 best teams playing eight games to finish the season. Due to the pandemic, all games will be played in Orlando without fans in attendance.

The July 30 action will begin with a TNT doubleheader: the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the Los Angeles Clippers vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at 9 p.m. ET.

After the final eight games, the seven teams with the best records in each conference will then advance to the playoffs. The eighth seed will be determined by a play-in tournament before the playoffs begin if the eighth best team is four games or fewer ahead of the ninth best team when the season ends.

At $28.99, the NBA League Pass may be a tough sell. There are only eight games left, and games broadcast on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV will not be available via the package. For example, the July 30 double-header will not be on the NBA League Pass.

In addition, your local team’s games are blacked out, which is the norm for ‘out-of-market’ packages for professional sports.

The NBA League Pass also includes a $39.99 commercial-free edition, a $9.99 audio-only version (home and away radio broadcasts with no blackouts), and a $5.99 single-game plan.

MLB.TV, baseball’s out-of-market online plan, recently posted a $59.99 price for its pandemic-shortened, 60-game 2020 season.

— Phillip Swann

@swanniontv

