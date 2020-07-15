Peacock: Where Can You Watch It?

Q. I was hearing about Peacock on the news yesterday. When does it start and where can I watch it? And how much is it? — Bonnie, Reno, Nevada.

Bonnie, Peacock launched today. The new streaming service from NBC Universal, which is owned by Comcast, features more than 15,000 hours of current and classic TV shows as Law & Order: SVU, 30 Rock, Parks & Recreation (pictured above) and Friday Night Lights as well as movies such as Jurassic Park, Psycho, E.T. and Ray.

There’s also kids shows such as Curious George, Where’s Waldo? and Cleopatra in Space, and Comcast is also promising live sports (when they return), original programming, a Today show channel, early access to NBC late night shows such as Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, and news updates, too.

The cost is $4.99 a month for the no-ad edition while one without those pesky commercials will cost $9.99 a month. (There’s also a 7-day free trial.)

But hold on. There is also a free version featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies and shows. Yes, free. (Comcast says it will be supported with ads.)

Now where can you watch it?

Peacock’s premium plan has been available for several weeks at no extra cost to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex subscribers. But now everyone can watch it on certain streaming devices, mobile phones and tablets, and computers. Here’s the complete list:

Web Browsers:

Chrome 70+ (Windows/Mac)

Firefox 65+ (Windows/Mac)

MS Edge 40+ (Windows 10 or above)

Safari 12+ (Mac)

Mobile and Tablet Devices:

Android: 6.0 or above

iOS: 11 or above

Connected TVs, Game Consoles and Streaming Devices:

Android TV: Android 5.1

Apple TV: Apple TV HD (4th Generation or above) with tvOS 11 or above

Chromecast: 2nd Generation or above

LG Smart TV: LG WebOS 3.5 or above

Vizio TV: SmartCast 2.0 or 3.0 (from 2015 and newer)

Xbox One

(Note: Sony will add Peacock to the PS4 on July 20.)

Cable Provider Set Top Boxes:

Cox:

Contour Box with Voice Remote

Contour Stream Player

Xfinity:

XG1v1 (Arris)

XG1v3

XG1v4

XG2v2

XiD

Xi3

Xi5

Xi6

Flex

If you notice, Roku and Fire TV are not on the list. Comcast have yet to secure carriage agreements for Peacock with the nation’s two leading streaming devices. It remains to be seen if that will diminish enthusiasm for the new service.

