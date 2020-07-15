Does Peacock Have 4K Programming?

Q. I read your story today about Peacock starting and it sounds very cool. But I’m a big 4K guy, which is why I read you a lot. So does Peacock have 4K shows and movies? If not, I might wait. — Gary, Tacoma, Washington.

Gary, you’re right. Peacock, the new streaming service from NBC Universal, which is owned by Comcast, did launch today with multiple price points including free. To learn more about Peacock, you can read my story here.

But despite offering more than 15,000 hours of programming, the main question for you is whether any of it is in 4K? Or, even better, 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range).

The answer is no. It is not. Sorry.

However, I am happy to report that Comcast tells me that 4K is “on the roadmap,” which is current industry lingo for it’s coming, but we can’t tell you when.

This is exactly what AT&T said when asked why HBO Max didn’t offer 4K when it launched in late May.

It’s coming, but we can’t tell you when.

Almost two months after that launch, HBO Max still doesn’t offer 4K.

Hopefully, both services will add 4K programming sooner than later and I will report back here if and when they do.

Now you might ask why didn’t they offer 4K at launch? After all, Disney+ did and 4K TV owners are thrilled that they did. Disney’s 4K shows and movies look splendid.

But launching a new, national streaming service is a lot more difficult than it looks and the technology required to include programming in 4K does add time and complexity to the project.

Gary, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

