Dish Offers MLB Extra Innings ‘Discount’

Dish is undercutting rival DIRECTV’s new MLB Extra Innings price.

By one penny.

Yes, Dish says at its web site that it will charge $89.99 for this year’s 60-game MLB Extra Innings package, compared to DIRECTV’s $90. (The season is scheduled to start on July 23 with two night games including a matchup between the World Champion Washington Nationals and New York Yankees. The rest of the league will begin on July 24.)

MLB Extra Innings offers up to 80 out-of-market games per week, but many baseball fans have taken to social media sites to criticize DIRECTV’s decision to charge $90 for the shortened season. The satcaster was planning to charge $183 for the 162-game season before play was suspended in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Although the season will now be around 37 percent of the regular 162-game campaign, DIRECTV has effectively cut the price by only 49 percent.

@DIRECTV $90 buck for MLB Extra Innings for 60 games (more than half will be blacked out for me) is not a deal. It's a ripoff. — Jenn Zellers 📚 📝 (@jlzellers) July 8, 2020

How is @DIRECTV Still going to charge half price for Extra Innings when we aren’t getting half the games — Rob Barslou (@r_barslou) July 7, 2020

It’s unlikely that Dish’s move to take a penny off the price will curb the criticism.

However, like DIRECTV, Dish is including MLB.TV for free. The league’s online package of games, which now costs $59.99, can be seen on more than 400 streaming devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, computers and mobile phones and tablets. (MLB.TV was charging $121 for the 2020 season prior to the suspension.)

Several other pay TV providers, such as Comcast, Cox, Optimum, Charter and Verizon, are expected to carry the Extra Innings plan this year as well. But they have yet to set prices for the new shortened season.

