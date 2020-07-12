Netflix This Week: 16 New Titles

Netflix this week (July 12-18) plans to add 16 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 11 originals.

The new titles will include Cursed (pictured above), a Netflix original series starring Katherine Langford in an unique twist on the Arthurian legend; Fatal Affair, a Netflix original film starring Nia Long as a woman who is stalked by a dangerous ex-lover (Omar Epps); Skin Decisions, a Netflix original reality series featuring people seeking plastic surgery; and The Business of Drugs, a Netflix original documentary about the economics behind illicit drugs such as cocaine and heroin. The show is hosted by former CIA analyst Amaryllis Fox.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Tuesday, July 14

The Business of Drugs (Netflix Documentary)

On est ensemble (We Are One) (Netflix Documentary)

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (Netflix Comedy Special)

Wednesday, July 15

Dark Desire (Netflix Original)

Gli Infedeli (The Players) (Netflix Film)

Skin Decisions: Before and After (Netflix Original)

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

Thursday, July 16

Fatal Affair *Netflix Film

Indian Matchmaking *Netflix Original

MILF *Netflix Film

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Friday, July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) *Netflix Original

Cursed *Netflix Original

Funan

Saturday, July 18

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

