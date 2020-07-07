MLB TV Finally Issues 2020 Refund Plan

MLB.TV, baseball’s online package of out-of-market games, has finally revealed how it will offer refunds and/or credits to subscribers who paid the full $121.99 price before the 162-game season was suspended in March.

The league says the price of the 2020 MLB TV subscription will now be prorated to reflect the new 60-game schedule. If you paid $121.99, you will only be charged $45.18 for the shortened season, a difference of $76.81 from the original price (before additional applicable discounts or taxes are applied).

This will give early subscribers a slight discount compared to the $59.99 fee that new subscribers will now have to pay to watch the 60-game season.

MLB TV says early subscribers who are owed the $76.81 can either receive a credit toward a 2021 subscription or a partial refund.

To receive the credit for 2021, you do not have to take any action. The credit will be applied to your 2021 subscription price on or around March 1, 2021 as part of your annual renewal.

To request the partial refund, click here prior to August 31, 2020. You will be required to enter the e-mail address that’s associated with your subscription. The league says it will begin issuing refunds on or around July 31, 2020. You will receive a confirmation e-mail when your refund has been applied to your original method of payment.

The refund policy was just posted to accompany the league’s new $59.99 plan for the 60-game season. Until now, MLB TV has refused to publicly address calls for refunds although many subscribers say they have received one if they requested it via e-mail or phone.

If you want to learn more about the new MLB TV refund policy, click here.

— Phillip Swann

