How to Update Your Apple TV 4K

Q. I’ve been having trouble with my Apple TV 4K box. Picture freezes a bit and the sound will fade at times. A friend of mine told me that it might need an update so it has the current software. Is that true? How do you update the box? — Tim, Sarasota, Florida.

Tim, your friend is on to something. Many new TV products (devices, apps and TVs) will not operate properly if they haven’t been updated with the latest software. The good news is that it’s relatively easy to do, particularly for your Apple TV 4K device.

You will usually get an on-screen notice when a software update is available. Many people ignore the update so they can continue watching. If you’re one of those people (and it’s okay if you are), here’s how to do an update after it was first made available.

1. Go to Settings, then System, then Software Updates and then select Update Software.

2. There may not be an available update. But if there is, select Download and Install.

3. Then, wait for the device to download the update. It might take several minutes (or more!) so don’t get impatient and disconnect it during the update.

4. After the update downloads, your Apple TV will restart and prepare the update. Again, don’t disconnect or unplug your Apple TV until the update completes.

5. After Apple TV prepares the update, it will install it. When the update is complete, your Apple TV will automatically restart again.

And that’s it.

By downloading the latest software, you will be assured that you will get all the benefits that’s available at that point. For example, Apple this fall plans to add support for 4K programming on YouTube. If you don’t get the update, you won’t be able to take advantage of that new feature.

Tim, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

