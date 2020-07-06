Amazon Fire TV: When It Won’t Turn On

Q. There’s the weirdest thing going on with my Amazon Fire TV. All of sudden, it won’t come on. I hit the button to turn it on and it just won’t come on. Is it dead? Do I need a new one? I can’t understand it. — John, Jacksonville, Florida.

John, this is a more common occurrence that you might believe, not just with Fire TV devices, but all products that provide programming over the Internet. Today’s televisions and related devices are far more sophisticated than even the models manufactured a few years ago. Consequently, like computers, they sometimes break down, or do ‘weird things.’

Fortunately, the TV Answer Man is here for you. And with an assist from Amazon’s Fire TV Help page, I think I can solve your problem.

I want you to try the following steps:

1. Replace the batteries in your Fire TV’s remote.

This may sound obvious, but many viewers get frustrated over a ‘failing’ device when the problem is that the batteries are dead, or near-dead. If that’s not the problem, go to:

2. Use the power cable and adapter included with your Fire TV product.

Consumers often lose the outlet cord that comes with a technology product, and will replace it with a cheaper version. This can cause compatibility issues, such as being unable to turn the power on. So find your original cord, or order one from, yes, Amazon. If that doesn’t fix it, go to:

3. Re-set the device by unplugging the power cord for 20 seconds and then plug it back in.

Over the years, I’ve found that re-setting can solve almost any issue. Well, at least, sometimes. Give it a try. If that doesn’t work, go to:

4. Press the source or input button on your remote.

Make sure your TV input matches the name or number of the HDMI port where your Fire TV device is plugged into. It’s possible that the Fire TV is not connecting properly with the TV so you want the right HDMI port tuned in when you try to turn it on.

Now, if none of these steps resolves the problem, you probably need a new Fire TV.

John, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

