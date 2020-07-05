Netflix This Week: Superheroes & Cults

Netflix this week (July 5-11) plans to add 16 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 11 originals.

The new titles will include Stateless, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Yvonne Strahovski as an airline stewardess escaping a cult. Based on a true story, Entertainment Weekly gives the six-part series a grade of A=.

“The ending does offer viewers a modicum of hope, without discounting the significant reforms still required to amend immigration policies around the globe. Stateless is a bit of a tough sit, for sure, but you’ll find it even tougher to turn away,” writes the magazine.

Also this week: The Old Guard (pictured), a Netflix original superhero film starring Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne; and The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space, another installment in the potty-mouthed animated series for pre-teens.

USA Today gives The Old Guard 2.5 stars out of 4, writing that it “feels fresher as a high-minded treatise on mortality and loss than a superhero-y franchise starter.”

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, July 5

ONLY

Monday, July 6

A Kid From Coney Island

Tuesday, July 7

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Wednesday, July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix Documentary)

Stateless: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

What Is Love? (Netflix Original)

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

Thursday, July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime)

The Protector: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Friday, July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club (Netflix Documentary)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix Original)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Netflix Family)

Dating Around: Brazil (Netflix Original)

The Old Guard (Netflix Film)

The Twelve (Netflix Original)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

