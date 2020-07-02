Sling TV Offers 1-Year Price Guarantee

Sling TV has targeted YouTube TV and FuboTV subscribers who are upset with this week’s price increases by offering a one-year price guarantee for new and existing customers.

YouTube TV this week raised its monthly price from $50 to $65, a 30 percent increase. FuboTV, a smaller live streaming service, also hiked its monthly prices by $5.

The two actions have trigged an outpouring of complaints on social media sites with many subscribers saying the increases are especially ill-timed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sling yesterday said any customer who signs up by August 1, or who has an existing account on that date, will not receive any price increase on any Sling service through August 1, 2021. (You can cancel your service at any time during the year. There are no contracts or cancellation fees.)

The live streaming service, which is owned by Dish, offers two base plans for $30 a month. Sling’s Blue plan features more than 50 channels including live network feeds in select markets as well as several Fox channels. Sling’s Orange plan includes ESPN and more than 30 cable networks.

“We believe now is not the time to make our customers choose between staying informed and entertained, and putting dinner on the table. Our hope is this 1-Year Price Guarantee will bring a sense of much needed stability in a time that feels uncertain to us all. Our 1-Year Price Guarantee doubles down on our commitment to doing the right thing for Americans during these unprecedented times.” Sling said in a company blog.

Sling’s offer also includes a 14-day free trial for new customers. The free trial offer is good until July 6.

— Phillip Swann

