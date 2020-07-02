DIRECTV Charges $90 For 60-Game MLB Extra Innings

DIRECTV is now charging $90 for this year’s 60-game MLB Extra Innings package of out-of-market contests.

The satcaster earlier this year was charging $183 for the 2020 package, but that was before the league suspended play due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Although the season will now be around 37 percent of the regular 162-game campaign, DIRECTV has effectively cut the price by only 50 percent.

DIRECTV subscribers can pay for the plan via three $30 installments or one $90 payment. The 60-game season is expected to begin on July 23 with select matchups including the New York Yankees meeting the World Champion Washington Nationals.

MLB Extra Innings, the pay TV edition of the league’s package of out-of-market games, normally offers up to 90 games a week, most of them in High-Definition. Major League Baseball has yet to release the 2020 schedule so it’s unclear how many games will be offered per week on Extra Innings.

DIRECTV’s Extra Innings plan will also include a free subscription to MLB.TV, the league’s online package of games. MLB.TV has yet to set a price for the 60-game season nor has it issued a refund policy for subscribers who paid for the 162-game season prior to the suspension. (The league was charging $121 for the 2020 season prior to the suspension.)

DIRECTV has issued refunds and/or credits to subscribers who paid for Extra Innings prior to the stoppage.

Comcast, Verizon, Dish and Charter are among the major pay TV providers that also offer Extra Innings, but they have yet to set prices for the 60-game season.

— Phillip Swann

