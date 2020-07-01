How to Cancel YouTube TV

Q. I can’t believe they raised the price of YouTube TV again. $65 a month. That is ridiculous. Do you know how to cancel it? Because I want to cancel it right now! — Bernie, Norfolk, Virginia.

Bernie, you are not alone. Social media is overflowing this morning with complaints about YouTube TV’s decision to raise its monthly price from $50 a month to $65 a month. The price hike, which became effective yesterday for new customers, will be added to the bills of existing subscribers later this month.

This is the first price increase for YouTube TV since April 2019 when it raised its monthly fee from $40 a month to $50 a month. But it appears to have hit many subscribers particularly hard, perhaps because we are still dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic which has left some Americans unemployed.

YouTube TV even acknowledges at its web site that the price increase has generated significant feedback, and probably largely negative.

“We are experiencing high contact volumes and longer than normal wait times. If you have feedback about our updated price, we encourage you to fill out this form,” the streaming service states.

YouTube TV justifies the higher price by noting that it just added eight new ViacomCBS channels with six more coming soon. But many subscribers are saying they would have happily traded those extra channels for the lower price.

So if you want to cancel YouTube TV, it’s pretty easy with no cancellation fees, unlike most cable and satellite TV services. Here’s how to do it:

If you have an Android TV device, do the following:

1. Open the YouTube TV app on your Android device, or visit tv.youtube.comon a web browser.

2. Go to Settings Membership .

3. Click Cancel membership.

If you have an iPhone or iPad, do this:

1. Visit tv.youtube.com on a computer or your mobile web browser.

2 Go to Settings Membership .

3. Click Cancel membership.

If you have a computer, do this:

1. Visit tv.youtube.com on a web browser.

2. Go to Settings Membership .

3. Click Cancel membership.

YouTube TV says if you cancel your membership, you’ll still have access to YouTube TV until the end of your payment period. (If you cancel during a free trial, you will lose access to YouTube TV immediately upon cancellation.)

Once you cancel, after the end of your payment period, you will not be able to access add-on networks such as Showtime.

All recorded programs in your library will expire after 21 days, but YouTube TV will save your library preferences in case you want to re-sign up later.

Bernie, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

