Netflix This Week: 73 New Titles

Netflix this week (June 28-July 4) plans to add 73 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 15 originals.

The new titles will include Unsolved Mysteries, a Netflix original reboot of the 1980/90s TV documentary series on unexplained cases; the final installment of Cable Girls (pictured above), a Netflix original drama about women’s rights in 1920s Spain; and season one of The Baby-Sitters Club, a Netflix original series about a group of industrious female teens. Based on the best-selling book series, the show will star Clueless’ Alicia Silverstone as the mom of one of the teens.

Other notable additions this week: Schindler’s List; three Karate Kid movies; Airplane!; and Sleepless In Seattle.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Monday, June 29

Bratz: The Movie

Tuesday, June 30

Adu (Netflix Film)

BNA (Netflix Anime)

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (Netflix Comedy Special)

Wednesday, July 1

#AnneFrank: Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler’s List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil’s Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Deadwind: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Say I Do (Netflix Original)

Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Film)

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Documentary)

Thursday, July 2

Warrior Nun (Netflix Original)

Thiago Ventura: Pokas (Netflix Comedy Special)

Friday, July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Desperados (Netflix Film)

JU-ON: Origins (Netflix Original)

Southern Survival (Netflix Original)

