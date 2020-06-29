Netflix This Week: 73 New Titles

Netflix this week (June 28-July 4) plans to add 73 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 15 originals.
The new titles will include Unsolved Mysteries, a Netflix original reboot of the 1980/90s TV documentary series on unexplained cases; the final installment of Cable Girls (pictured above), a Netflix original drama about women’s rights in 1920s Spain; and season one of The Baby-Sitters Club, a Netflix original series about a group of industrious female teens. Based on the best-selling book series, the show will star Clueless’ Alicia Silverstone as the mom of one of the teens.
Other notable additions this week: Schindler’s List; three Karate Kid movies; Airplane!; and Sleepless In Seattle.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:
Monday, June 29
Bratz: The Movie
Tuesday, June 30
Adu (Netflix Film)
BNA (Netflix Anime)
George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (Netflix Comedy Special)
Wednesday, July 1
#AnneFrank: Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte’s Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler’s List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil’s Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Deadwind: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Say I Do (Netflix Original)
Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Film)
Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Documentary)
Thursday, July 2
Warrior Nun (Netflix Original)
Thiago Ventura: Pokas (Netflix Comedy Special)
Friday, July 3
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Desperados (Netflix Film)
JU-ON: Origins (Netflix Original)
Southern Survival (Netflix Original)
