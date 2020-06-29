Amazon Prime This Week: 46 New Titles

Amazon this week (June 28-July 4) plans to add 46 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including one original.

The new titles will include Season two of Hanna (pictured above), an Amazon original adventure series that follows a young girl (Esma Creed-Miles) who’s been trained by her father to fight government agents looking to kill her and her father (Joel Kinnaman). The show is based on the 2011 film, Hanna, which starred Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird, Little Women.)

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gave Hanna’s season one a score of 67 out of a possible 100, based on 39 reviews.

“A gritty reimagining of the 2011 film, Hanna adds new wrinkles to the mythology and texture to the titular assassin — though the series’ long-winded journey may try the patience of viewers who want their violent fables concise,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Amazon Prime:

Tuesday, June 30

Movies

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

One For The Money (2012)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

The Gallows Act II (2019)

Wednesday, July 1

Movies

52 Pick-Up (1986)

Ali (2001)

An Eye For An Eye (1966)

Anaconda (1997)

Big Fish (2003)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cold War (2013)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Flashback (1990)

Hitch (2005)

Hollowman (2000)

Iron Eagle IV – On The Attack (1999)

Megamind (2010)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Panic Room (2002)

Phase IV (1974)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Sliver (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Starting Out In The Evening (2007)

The Bounty (1984)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2004)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)

Series

Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)

Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Lego City Adventures: Season 1

Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Suits: Season 9

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Friday, July 3

Series

Hanna: Season 2 – Amazon Original Series

