Netflix In July 2020: 130 New Titles

Netflix next month (July 2020) plans to add 130 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 59 originals.

The new titles will include Unsolved Mysteries, a Netflix original reboot of the 1980/90s TV documentary series on unexplained cases; the final installment of Cable Girls, a Netflix original drama about women’s rights in 1920s Spain; Stateless (pictured above), a Netflix original dramatic series starring Yvonne Strahovski as an airline stewardess escaping a cult; The Old Guard, a Netflix original superhero film starring Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne; and Cursed, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Katherine Langford as a young woman with a mysterious power.

There will also be season two of The Kissing Booth, a Netflix original comedy series about a 16-year-old girl who’s never been kissed; and season one of The Baby-Sitters Club, a Netflix original series about a group of industrious female teens. Based on the best-selling book series, the show will star Clueless’ Alicia Silverstone as the mom of one of the teens.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in July 2020 to Netflix streaming:

July 1

#AnneFrank: Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler’s List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil’s Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Deadwind: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Say I Do (Netflix Original)

Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Film)

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Documentary)

July 2

Warrior Nun (Netflix Original)

Thiago Ventura: Pokas (Netflix Comedy Special)

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Desperados (Netflix Film)

JU-ON: Origins (Netflix Original)

Southern Survival (Netflix Original)

July 5

ONLY

July 6

A Kid From Coney Island

July 7

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix Documentary)

Stateless: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

What Is Love? (Netflix Original)

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime)

The Protector: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club (Netflix Documentary)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix Original)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Netflix Family)

Dating Around: Brazil (Netflix Original)

The Old Guard (Netflix Film)

The Twelve (Netflix Original)

July 14

The Business of Drugs (Netflix Documentary)

On est ensemble (We Are One) (Netflix Documentary)

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (Netflix Comedy Special)

July 15

Dark Desire (Netflix Original)

Gli Infedeli (The Players) (Netflix Film)

Skin Decisions: Before and After (Netflix Original)

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

July 16

Fatal Affair *Netflix Film

Indian Matchmaking *Netflix Original

MILF *Netflix Film

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) *Netflix Original

Cursed *Netflix Original

Funan

July 18

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

July 19

The Last Dance

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love *Netflix Family

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 *Netflix Original

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking *Netflix Comedy Special

Street Food: Latin America *Netflix Documentary

July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia *Netflix Documentary

Love on the Spectrum *Netflix Documentary

Norsemen: Season 3 *Netflix Original

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs (Netflix Original)

Spotlight

July 23

The Larva Island Movie *Netflix Family

July 24

A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) *Netflix Original

Animal Crackers *Netflix Film

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing *Netflix Family

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 *Netflix Film

Ofrenda a la tormenta *Netflix Film

July 26

Banana Split

Shameless: Season 10

July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Lany *Netflix Documentary

July 29

The Hater *Netflix Film

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 *Netflix Original

July 30

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy *Netflix Anime

July 31

Get Even (Netflix Original)

Latte and the Magic Waterstone (Netflix Family)

Seriously Single (Netflix Film)

The Speed Cubers (Netflix Documentary)

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix Original)

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix Original)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

