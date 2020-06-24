Netflix In July 2020: 130 New Titles

Netflix next month (July 2020) plans to add 130 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 59 originals.
The new titles will include Unsolved Mysteries, a Netflix original reboot of the 1980/90s TV documentary series on unexplained cases; the final installment of Cable Girls, a Netflix original drama about women’s rights in 1920s Spain; Stateless (pictured above), a Netflix original dramatic series starring Yvonne Strahovski as an airline stewardess escaping a cult; The Old Guard, a Netflix original superhero film starring Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne; and Cursed, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Katherine Langford as a young woman with a mysterious power.
There will also be season two of The Kissing Booth, a Netflix original comedy series about a 16-year-old girl who’s never been kissed; and season one of The Baby-Sitters Club, a Netflix original series about a group of industrious female teens. Based on the best-selling book series, the show will star Clueless’ Alicia Silverstone as the mom of one of the teens.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in July 2020 to Netflix streaming:
July 1
#AnneFrank: Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte’s Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler’s List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil’s Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Deadwind: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Say I Do (Netflix Original)
Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Film)
Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Documentary)
July 2
Warrior Nun (Netflix Original)
Thiago Ventura: Pokas (Netflix Comedy Special)
July 3
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Desperados (Netflix Film)
JU-ON: Origins (Netflix Original)
Southern Survival (Netflix Original)
July 5
ONLY
July 6
A Kid From Coney Island
July 7
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
July 8
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix Documentary)
Stateless: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
What Is Love? (Netflix Original)
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
July 9
Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime)
The Protector: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
July 10
The Claudia Kishi Club (Netflix Documentary)
Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix Original)
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Netflix Family)
Dating Around: Brazil (Netflix Original)
The Old Guard (Netflix Film)
The Twelve (Netflix Original)
July 14
The Business of Drugs (Netflix Documentary)
On est ensemble (We Are One) (Netflix Documentary)
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (Netflix Comedy Special)
July 15
Dark Desire (Netflix Original)
Gli Infedeli (The Players) (Netflix Film)
Skin Decisions: Before and After (Netflix Original)
Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
July 16
Fatal Affair *Netflix Film
Indian Matchmaking *Netflix Original
MILF *Netflix Film
Pride and Prejudice (2005)
July 17
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) *Netflix Original
Cursed *Netflix Original
Funan
July 18
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
The Notebook
July 19
The Last Dance
July 20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love *Netflix Family
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 *Netflix Original
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking *Netflix Comedy Special
Street Food: Latin America *Netflix Documentary
July 22
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia *Netflix Documentary
Love on the Spectrum *Netflix Documentary
Norsemen: Season 3 *Netflix Original
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
Signs (Netflix Original)
Spotlight
July 23
The Larva Island Movie *Netflix Family
July 24
A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) *Netflix Original
Animal Crackers *Netflix Film
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing *Netflix Family
In the Dark: Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2 *Netflix Film
Ofrenda a la tormenta *Netflix Film
July 26
Banana Split
Shameless: Season 10
July 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Lany *Netflix Documentary
July 29
The Hater *Netflix Film
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 *Netflix Original
July 30
Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy *Netflix Anime
July 31
Get Even (Netflix Original)
Latte and the Magic Waterstone (Netflix Family)
Seriously Single (Netflix Film)
The Speed Cubers (Netflix Documentary)
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix Original)
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix Original)
— Phillip Swann