FuboTV Finally Gets ESPN

FuboTV launched in January 2015 with the promise of delivering more sports programming than any other provider regardless of whether it was via streaming or traditional pay TV.

And while the streamer has offered several hard-to-get sports channels, its mission has been tarnished by not carrying arguably the leading sports network of all, ESPN. However, that hole was plugged today with the announcement that FuboTV has signed a multi-year agreement with Disney to carry ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. In addition, the service will offer the Disney-owned SEC Network and ACC Network in their geographical markets.

Fubo said the channels will be added sometime this summer to its Standard base package, which costs $54.99 a month. The company did not offer an exact date for when the Disney channels will be added.

“With the addition to our lineup of the ESPN suite of channels, we continue to make good on our promise to sports fans to be the undisputed home of professional and college sports,” FuboTV said in a statement today.

As part of the agreement, Fubo will also carry the Disney-owned FX, Nat Geo, Disney Channel, Freeform, Disney Junior, Disney XD, BabyTV, and ABC in select markets.

Those channels will also be added to the Standard plan, which already has more than 100 channels and a cloud DVR. With the addition of the Disney networks, Fubo will be under pressure to raise its prices, but it did not announce a fee increase today.

Fubo said it will carry both the live Disney-owned channels as well as its Video on Demand programming.

— Phillip Swann

