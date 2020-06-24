Amazon Prime In July 2020: 55 New Titles

Amazon plans next month (July 2020) to add 55 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including five new originals.

The new titles will include season three of Absentia (pictured above), an Amazon original drama starring Stana Katic as an FBI agent who disappears while hunting a serial killer. When she returns six years later, she can’t remember much of her absence and she is suddenly implicated in a series of murders. In season three, Katic’s character will become involved in an international case that threatens her family.

Also notable in July: Season two of Hanna, an Amazon original adventure series that follows a young girl who’s been trained by her father to fight government agents looking to kill her and her father; Radioactive, an Amazon original biofilm starring Rosamund Pike as the brilliant 19th century scientist, Marie Curie; Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist, an Amazon original comedy special starring the aforementioned comedian; and If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, an Amazon original children’s series from the maker of Curious George and Arthur.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in July 2020 to Amazon Prime:

July 1

Movies

52 Pick-Up (1986)

Ali (2001)

An Eye For An Eye (1966)

Anaconda (1997)

Big Fish (2003)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cold War (2013)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Flashback (1990)

Hitch (2005)

Hollowman (2000)

Iron Eagle IV – On The Attack (1999)

Megamind (2010)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Panic Room (2002)

Phase IV (1974)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Sliver (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Starting Out In The Evening (2007)

The Bounty (1984)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2004)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)

Series

Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)

Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Lego City Adventures: Season 1

Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Suits: Season 9

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

July 3

Series

*Hanna: Season 2 – Amazon Original Series

July 6

Series

The Fosters: Seasons 1-5

July 7

Movies

The Tourist (2010)

July 11

Movies

Vivarium (2020)

July 15

Movies

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)

The Weekend (2019)

July 17

Series

*Absentia: Season 3 – Amazon Original Series

July 19

Movies

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love (2019)

July 24

Movies

*Radioactive (2019) – Amazon Original Movie

Series

*If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Specials

*Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist – Amazon Original Special

July 27

Movies

Good Deeds (2012)

July 29

Series

Animal Kingdom: Season 4

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

