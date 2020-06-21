Netflix This Week: New Will Ferrell Movie

Netflix this week (June 21-27) plans to add nine new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including seven originals.

The new titles will include Athlete A, a Netflix original documentary about the sexual abuse scandal that tore apart the U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team in 2016. Investigations found that dozens of athletes were sexually abused by the team’s doctor.

“Though what co-directors Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk rightly focus on here is not the man himself but the young women — Olympians, gold medalists, and local amateurs among them — he preyed on. In the process, it grants them something Nassar never did: the right to be not merely victims or objects of prurient fascination, but whole human beings with their own stories to tell,” writes Entertainment Weekly, which gives the documentary an A-.

Also notable this week: Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (pictured above), a Netflix original comedy film starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as mediocre musicians from Iceland who are somehow invited to an annual singing contest. The cast also includes Demi Lovato, Pierce Brosnan and Dan Stevens.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Monday, June 22

Dark Skies

Tuesday, June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix Comedy Special)

Wednesday, June 24

Athlete A (Netflix Documentary)

Crazy Delicious (Netflix Original)

Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aqui (Netflix Film)

Friday, June 26

Amar y vivir (Netflix Original)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Film)

Home Game (Netflix Documentary)

Straight Up

Phillip Swann

