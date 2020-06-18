Disney+ In July 2020: Hamilton, 20 New Originals

Disney+ next month (July 2020) plans to add 60 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 20 originals.

The new titles will include Hamilton (pictured above), the filmed version of the original Broadway production that has wowed critics and theatergoers alike. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also stars in the title role, the cinematic Hamilton was expected to be released in movie theaters in October 2021. However, Disney moved up the premiere date due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also coming to Disney+ in July: Muppets Now, the first episode in the Disney original six-episode, unscripted series; and Solo: A Star Wars Story, the 2018 movie starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young Hans Solo, the character made famous by Harrison Ford. The star-studded cast also includes Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in July 2020 to Disney+:

July 3

Animal ER (S1-2)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

The Big Green

The Mighty Ducks

Disney+ Originals

Hamilton

Pixar in Real Life, episode 109, UP: Baloon Cart Away

Disney Family Sundays, episode 135, Peter Pan: Shadow Box Theater

One Day At Disney, episode 131, Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer, episode 108, Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses

July 10

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S3)

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Disney Originals

Disney Family Sundays, episode 136, Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree

One Day At Disney, episode 132, Marc Smith: Story Artist

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer, episode 109, Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses

July 17

A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

Wild Chile (S1)

Disney Originals

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 137 – “Moana: Tomato Photo Holder”

One Day At Disney – Episode 133 – “Mike Davie: Imagineering Project Manager”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Season Finale Episode 110 – “Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs”

July 24

Wild Congo (Season 1)

Wild Sri Lanka (Season 1)

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 138 “The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet”

One Day At Disney – Episode 134 “Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter”

Disney Originals

Rogue Trip

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 138 – “The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet”

One Day At Disney – Episode 134 – “Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter”

July 31

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Animal Showdown (S1)

Best Job Ever (S1)

Big Cat Games

Cradle of the Gods

Destination World (S1)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)

Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Hunt for the Abominable Snowman

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

King Fishers (S1)

Lost Temple of the Inca

Marvel Funko (S1-2)

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)

What Sam Sees (S1)

Disney Plus Originals

Muppets Now – Premiere Episode 101 – “Due Date”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 139 – “Mickey and Minnie: Pillows”

One Day At Disney – Episode 135 – “Lauren Cabo: Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive”

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

