How to Find New Roku Channels

Q. You have been writing about whether Roku will add HBO Max, but how can you tell when Roku adds a channel? I would like to know about new channels on Roku, but there are so many of them it’s hard to tell when a new one is added. — Nikki, Dayton, Ohio.

Nikki, you make a good point. Roku, which is available via Net TV devices, televisions and HDMI sticks, streams thousands of channels. Roku defines a channel as any content source that deliver video streaming. For instance, Netflix is a channel; Hulu is a channel and so on.

Roku’s lineup is incredibly varied, ranging from subscription-based services such as Netflix, Hulu and Sling TV to On Demand programs from channels such as HBO, Showtime, FX, Disney Junior, A&E and PBS to the esoteric such as ParanormalReality.TV and Cultorama.TV. Many of the more obscure channels are free, although some are a bit rough around the edges.

But how can you tell when Roku has added a new channel that you might want to check out?

There are two main ways.

One, if you own a Roku device or TV, you can go to the ‘Streaming Channels’ section in the Main Menu. Under Streaming Channels, click on ‘New Channels’ and you will see a list of channels that have recently been added.

The current list includes Coronavirus.gov, which offers instructional and informational videos about the pandemic; Adventure2Learning, a virtual learning app for kids; Dust, which airs sci-fi movies; Eros Now, a Bollywood entertainment app; TFC, a Filipino TV channel; and WhoHaHa, which offers videos of female comediennes.

I told you the list is esoteric.

Another good source for new Roku channels is RokuGuide.com. The site publishes an array of interesting features on Roku and related products, including updates for when the company adds new channels.

Finally, if you are searching for a specific new channel, such as HBO Max, go to Roku’s Channel Store page and input the name of the channel in the Search box.

Nikki, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

