Replace Your Roku Remote For Free

Q. We have lost our Roku remote. I think the dog hid it somewhere, but we can’t find it anywhere. What’s the easiest, cheapest and fastest way to replace it? Counting on you, Mr. Answer Man. — Roxette, North Beach, Maryland.

Roxette, I have received several e-mails over the years detailing the difficulty in finding a lost remote control, particularly one for a Roku streaming device or stick. Fortunately, there is an easy solution, and if you so desire, you won’t even have to pay an extra cent to get a new Roku remote.

For starters, Roku.com, the streamer’s web site, sells several different remotes including one that is voice-activated as well as a basic one that’s no-frills. The cost ranges from $14.99 for the basic remote to $29.99 for a voice-activated model that includes a headphone jack.

The Roku site lists each Roku model that is compatible with each remote so you’ll know which one to buy. For instance, the $14.99 basic remote is compatible with all Roku players except the Roku Streaming Stick and Roku Streaming Stick+.

The $19.99 voice remote is compatible with the following:

Roku 3

Roku 4

Roku Express+ (model 3931)

Roku Premiere

Roku Premiere+

Roku Streaming Stick (model 3600, 3800)

Roku Streaming Stick+ (model 3810)

Roku Ultra LT

Roku Ultra

Roku Smart Soundbar

Now, you ask, what about that free version of a Roku remote I referred to?

Roku has a downloadable mobile app in the Apple app store and Google Play that includes a remote control. The app enables you to search for channels, connect headphones, turn up the volume, pause and do everything else that the physical remote does. And best of all, it’s free.

So if you’re okay with using your smart phone as your new Roku remote, you can replace that lost one for zero dollars. Hopefully, that will make you happy, and your dog as well.

<br /> <br /> <br />

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@swanniontv

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

