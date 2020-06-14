Netflix This Week: 14 New Originals

Netflix this week (June 14-20) plans to add 20 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 14 originals.

The new titles will include season two of The Politician, a Netflix original comedy series about a teen who wants to enter politics; (The show was co-created by Ryan Murphy, the genius behind such popular FX shows as American Horror Story and American Crime Story.) Feel the Beat, a Netflix original comedy film starring Sofia Carson as a misfit who’s recruited to train a unruly band of young dancers; and Wasp Network (pictured above), a Netflix original drama film about Cuban spies during the Cold War 1960s. The Wasp cast includes Penelope Cruz, Wagner Moura and Edgar Ramirez.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, June 14

Marcella Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Monday, June 15

Underdogs

June 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

Wednesday, June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Thursday, June 18

A Whisker Away (Netflix Anime)

The Order Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Friday, June 19

Babies Part 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Father Soldier Son (Netflix Documentary)

Feel the Beat (Netflix Film)

Floor Is Lava (Netflix Original)

Lost Bullet (Netflix Film)

Girls from Ipanema Season 2 (Netflix Original)

One-Way to Tomorrow (Netflix Film)

The Politician Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Rhyme Time Town (Netflix Family)

Wasp Network (Netflix Film)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

