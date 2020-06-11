How to Fix Sun Glare On Your TV

Q. You seem very resourceful so answer this one. My husband and I like to watch TV right after dinner, but now with summer going on and the days are longer, the sun glare is terrible in our TV room. It comes right into the room and shines on the screen, making it tough to see it. Any suggestions, TV Answer Man? — Crystal, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Crystal, there are some things you can do to improve your viewing experience during the day, particularly when the sun is taking over your room, or during the night when your lamps are too bright.

For starters, if possible, position the TV so it doesn’t face a window. This will help eliminate any glare coming in from the sunlight. There’s nothing worse than trying to watch a big game or an absorbing movie with a giant splotch of sun glare on the screen.

Another idea: invest in some blackout curtains that can keep the daylight at a minimum when you’re watching TV.

During the night, if possible, place your lamps behind the TV or off to the side so the glare does not directly reflect on the screen.

The problem of TV glare often occurs because you are sitting in a chair next to a lamp. If you can position the set so it’s facing a seating area without a lamp, or with the lamp off, you will notice a significant improvement in the picture.

Hope that helps, Crystal. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

