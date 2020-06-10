Roku TV: How to Connect a TV Antenna

Q. I just got a Roku TV from TCL for my son. But my wife and I would like to watch it, too, particularly if we could connect a TV antenna to it and watch our local channels. Is there a way to do this? — Tom, Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Tom, congratulations on your purchase. As you know, a TCL TV with Roku inside enables you to stream hundreds of channels without connecting a separate streaming device.

But can you connect a TV antenna to the set so you can watch your local channels?

The answer is yes, but before I explain how, let me refer you to our article on the pros and cons of a TV antenna. You may not be aware that you may not be able to get your local signals depending upon where you live.

Now with that disclaimer aside, let me explain how to connect an antenna to your Roku-fueled TCL set, according to the Roku web site:

1. Connect the coaxial cable from your HDTV antenna to the ‘Ant/Cable In’ connection on the back of the TV.

2. Turn on your TCL TV, go to Home in your Menu and then select Antenna TV. (If Antenna TV is missing, you can add it by going to Settings, then TV Inputs, then Antenna TV, and set it up.)

3. From there, you follow the instructions on your TV screen to complete the set-up.

And that’s it. It’s that simple.

Roku notes that once you install the antenna, your Roku TV will also add a feature called ‘Smart Guide’ that can help you find movies and TV shows that are airing via your local channels.

Tom, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using these Amazon.com links. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

