Who’s That Girl In the AT&T Commercials?

Q. I’ve been seeing these new commercials from AT&T with that really pretty brunette. Is that the same girl who was in their commercials a few years ago? She looks very familiar from the commercials or maybe it’s from some TV shows. Who is she? — Dave, Big Spring, Texas.

The new AT&T commercials, which promote the company’s wireless service, stars a comely brunette named ‘Lily Adams’ who helps consumers by laptop video chat from her Coronavirus shutdown chair at home.

There’s a good reason why she looks familiar because that woman is Milana Vayntrub, a 33-year-old actress, model and comedienne who starred in a similar AT&T advertising campaign four years ago. AT&T has decided to bring ‘Lily’ back to help generate interest in the company’s 5G initiative among other things.

Milana may also look familiar because she has had roles in numerous movies and TV shows including This Is Us, Marvel Rising, Californication, House of Lies, Silicon Valley, Lizzie McGuire and Netflix’s original comedy, Love.

If Milana’s name seems unusual to you, she’s originally from Uzbekistan (which was then still part of the Soviet Union) and immigrated to the United States when she was a young child with her parents.

The cause of European immigrants remains close to her heart. She has launched a campaign to help Syrian refugees and went to the island of Lesbos to meet with some of the immigrants who are awaiting asylum.

When she’s not working to improve the plight of others, she can often be seen in short comedy episodes on the web, and in music videos. And pre-Coronavirus, she was a regular on the Los Angeles comedy circuit, working to make people laugh as a stand-up comedienne.

