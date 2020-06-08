YouTube TV: How to Fix Common Technical Issues

Q. I’ve been having trouble watching YouTube TV lately on my Roku. The picture stops and starts and sometimes I can’t log in. Do you have any suggestions on how to fix this? — Jerry, Yonkers, New York.

Jerry, for starters, I must note that live streaming services, such as YouTube TV, are at the mercy of your Internet connection. If your Internet connection is faulty or slow, it will cause interruptions to your YouTube TV picture.

So the first thing you should do is an Internet speed test at speedtest.net or fast.com. If the speed is consistently above 15 Mbps, the connection should be sufficiently fast to display a reliable YouTube TV picture. (YouTube TV says 13 Mbps is the minimum speed to reliably stream high-def video even if other people are on your WiFi network.)

If the Internet is not the issue, I would then recommend testing other apps on your Roku, or whatever streaming device you are using. If those apps are working okay, then the problem is not the device. It’s the YouTube TV app on the device.

At this point, YouTube TV recommends the following fixes:

1. Exit out of the YouTube TV app, and then reopen it. Try watching your video again after reopening the app.

2. If that didn’t work, hold down the power button to turn off your device and wait 20-30 seconds. Then, restart your device.

3. Still not working? Make sure you’ve installed the latest system updates for your device. And update your YouTube TV app to the latest version.

4. Finally, if nothing has fixed your problem yet, uninstall the YouTube TV app on your device. Then, reinstall it and sign in again.

If you are still having video issues, I would suggest contacting both Roku and YouTube TV to see if they are experiencing any technical issues.

Jerry, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

