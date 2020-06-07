Netflix This Week: New Spike Lee Movie

Netflix this week (June 7-13) plans to add 25 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 11 originals.

The new titles will include Da 5 Bloods, a Netflix original movie from director Spike Lee about a group of African-American war veterans who return to Vietnam to search for buried gold. The cast includes Chadwick Boseman, Clarke Peters, Delroy Lindo and Giancarlo Esposito.

Lee was originally scheduled to debut Da 5 Bloods at the Cannes Film Festival, but that plan was scrapped thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now it will make its world premiere on Netflix.

Also notable this week: The Woods, a Netflix original six-part series based on Harlen Coben’s novel about a Polish prosecutor who discovers his sister may be alive years after she was supposedly murdered; and part four of Alexa & Katie, a Netflix original comedy/drama starring Paris Berelc and Isabel May as high school students who must cope with teen pressures as well as a serious illness.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, June 7

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Volume 6 (Netflix original)

Monday, June 8

Before I Fall

Wednesday, June 10

Curon (Netflix Series)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 5

Lenox Hill (Netflix Documentary)

Middle Men

My Mister Season 1

Reality Z (Netflix Original)

Thursday, June 11

Pose Season 2

Friday, June 12

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Film)

Dating Around Season 2 (Netflix Original)

F Is for Family Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix Comedy Special)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 2 (Netflix Family)

One Piece: Alabasta

One Piece: East Blue

One Piece: Enter Chopper and the Winter Island

One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line

Pokemon Journeys: The Series (Netflix Family)

The Search (Netflix Original)

The Woods (Netflix Original)

Saturday, June 13

Alexa & Katie Part 4 (Netflix Family)

How to Get Away With Murder Season 6

Milea

