Disney+ This Week: 15 New Titles, 6 Originals

Disney+ this week plans to add 15 new TV shows and movies to its streaming service, including six originals.

The new titles will include the season finale of Be Our Chef, a Disney+ original cooking competition show featuring two families who must make some taste treats for Disney theme parks; episode 131 of Disney Family Sundays: “101 Dalmatians: Onesie,” a Disney original show featuring the Gubaney family and Amber working on a 101 Dalmatians-inspired project; and episode 106 of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (pictured above), a Disney+ original docuseries on the making of the show. This installment will explain how The Mandalorian was based on Western and Samurai films.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Disney+:

Available June 5

Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)

America’s Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)

Secrets of Wild India (S1)

The Greeks (s1)

Weird but True! (S1-2)

Wild Hawaii (S1)

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Disney+ Originals available on June 5

Be Our Chef Season Finale – “The Spectacular”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 106 – “Visualization”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 131 – “101 Dalmatians: Onesie”

One Day at Disney Episode 127 – “George Montano: Plasterer”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 104 – “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”

Disney Insider Episode 106 – “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Rail

