What Happened to Cinemax Go App?

Q. I was looking to watch Cinemax Go on my phone, but I can’t find it on iTunes anywhere. What happened to it? Did they get rid of it? — George, Boise, Idaho.

George, before I answer, a little background on Cinemax Go.

Cinemax Go, which is actually named MAX Go, is a free streaming service that comes with your paid Cinemax subscription through a pay TV provider. It allows you to watch Cinemax’s lineup of movies and original programming on mobile devices such as smart phones and tablets. (Pictured above: American Beauty, now available on MAX Go.) You watch by inputting your user name and password obtained through your provider.

But where is the app, you ask?

It’s gone. As of May 1, 2020, the Max Go is no longer available on iOS and Android devices. There is no indication as to why Cinemax decided to eliminate the app, but parent AT&T is emphasizing its sister channel, HBO, these days so that could be a factor.

You can still watch Max Go via a computer at MAXGO.com. The supported browsers are:

* The latest version of Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, or Safari

* Internet Explorer 10 or later

Cinemax says you can also use an HDMI cable to connect your computer to your TV.

George, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

