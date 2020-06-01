DIRECTV Loses ‘Distant’ Network Channels Under New Law

DIRECTV can no longer carry some ‘out of market’ network channels under a new law that prevents the satcaster from providing them.

For more than two decades, DIRECTV subscribers have been eligible under the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act (STELAR) to receive ‘distant’ network affiliate feeds for NBC, ABC, Fox, CBS and the CW if DIRECTV does not provide their local channels. (The ‘distant’ signals have come from network affiliates such as those in Los Angeles and New York.)

Normally, pay TV viewers are prohibited from receiving ‘distant network signals (DNS)’ because local broadcasters want them to watch their channels. But the law provided an exception for people in remote areas where satcasters were unable to deliver the local signals. (Dish also used to provide distant locals, but no longer has to because it offers the market’s locals in all areas.)

However, Congress last year did not renew the law, and it expired today. AT&T, which owns DIRECTV, estimates that tens of thousands of the satcaster’s subscribers are affected by the change which also covers RV owners and long-haul truckers.

DIRECTV subscribers this morning are posting message on Internet forums such as DBSTalk.com and Twitter that they have lost the distant CBS, NBC and ABC affiliates, but that Fox remains.

“I was watching the LA Protest on NBC LA 393 and at 7:00 pm CDT the channel want off. That is the end (of the) DNS networks. I will miss them,” wrote one DBSTalk.com user.

“I live in northeastern PA. My DNS (E/W coasts) ABC, CBS, NBC were turned off. I still get FOX E/W (East/West),” said ‘FussyBob at DBSTalk.com.

We lost all but Fox around 6:15 — Scott Little (@slittle7) June 1, 2020

AT&T last week announced that it struck an agreement with Fox to allow DIRECTV to continue offering that network’s programming when STELAR expired. The company has not announced an agreement with NBC, but some subscribers are saying they still have Fox and NBC.

AT&T has posted a message at its web site for channel changes that seems to suggest it has signed an ‘out-of-market’ deal with Fox, NBC and the CW. The message can be accessed if you type in the zip code of an area that is affected by the law change, such as Alpena, Michigan.

“As of June 1, 2020, a new change in law means DIRECTV customers living in Alpena can no longer access ABC and CBS as they had before. FOX remains available on channels 398 or 399 and NBC remains available on channels 392 and 393. DIRECTV customers in Alpena can also continue to receive CW via a new national service on channel 60.

Until recently, the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act Reauthorization (STELAR) Act allowed satellite companies like DIRECTV to provide you certain out-of-market broadcast network stations from New York. Unfortunately, Congress decided not to renew key portions of this law, over the objections of AT&T, consumer groups, and others.

Fortunately, ABC and CBS shows often remain available to stream at and also to fans using the WatchABC and CBS apps for smartphones, tablets, computers and other connected devices. Please check online for availability in Alpena. This change in law will not limit your access to any other DIRECTV services.”

The TV Answer Man has asked AT&T for a clarification on which distant network affiliates are still available today. We will report back here if we get more information.

— Phillip Swann

