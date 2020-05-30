Netflix This Week: 44 New Titles

Netflix this week (May 31 to June 6) plans to add 44 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including nine originals.
The new titles will include season four of 13 Reasons Why, the Netflix original drama about teen mental illness from executive producer Selena Gomez; Lady Bird, the comedy/drama starring Laurie Metcalf as a work-weary Mom who struggles to maintain her relationship with her strong-willed daughter, played by Saoirse Ronan; and seasons one through three of Hannibal (pictured above), the NBC drama based on The Silence of the Lambs.
Also notable this week: Part two of season five of Fuller House, a Netflix original sitcom based on the 1980s/90s ABC comedy starring John Stamos and Bob Saget. (Unfortunately, Fuller House star Lori Laughlin has exited the cast because she needs to go to the Big House.)
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:
Sunday, May 31
High Strung Free Dance
Monday, June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
Tuesday, June 2
Alone Season 6
Fuller House Season 5, Part 2 (Netflix Original)
True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Family)
Wednesday, June 3
Killing Gunther
Lady Bird
Spelling the Dream (Netflix Documentary)
Thursday, June 4
Baki: The Great Raiti Tournament Saga (Netflix Anime)
Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu? (Netflix Original)
Friday, June 5
13 Reasons Why Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (Netflix Film)
Hannibal Seasons 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix Film)
Queer Eye Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Saturday, June 6
Queen of the South Season 4
