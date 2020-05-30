Netflix This Week: 44 New Titles

Netflix this week (May 31 to June 6) plans to add 44 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including nine originals.

The new titles will include season four of 13 Reasons Why, the Netflix original drama about teen mental illness from executive producer Selena Gomez; Lady Bird, the comedy/drama starring Laurie Metcalf as a work-weary Mom who struggles to maintain her relationship with her strong-willed daughter, played by Saoirse Ronan; and seasons one through three of Hannibal (pictured above), the NBC drama based on The Silence of the Lambs.

Also notable this week: Part two of season five of Fuller House, a Netflix original sitcom based on the 1980s/90s ABC comedy starring John Stamos and Bob Saget. (Unfortunately, Fuller House star Lori Laughlin has exited the cast because she needs to go to the Big House.)

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, May 31

High Strung Free Dance

Monday, June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

Tuesday, June 2

Alone Season 6

Fuller House Season 5, Part 2 (Netflix Original)

True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Family)

Wednesday, June 3

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

Spelling the Dream (Netflix Documentary)

Thursday, June 4

Baki: The Great Raiti Tournament Saga (Netflix Anime)

Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu? (Netflix Original)

Friday, June 5

13 Reasons Why Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (Netflix Film)

Hannibal Seasons 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix Film)

Queer Eye Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Saturday, June 6

Queen of the South Season 4

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

