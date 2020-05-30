Hulu This Week: 71 New Titles

Hulu this week (May 31-June 6) plans to add 71 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including an original documentary and a critically-acclaimed movie.

The new titles will include We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, a Hulu original documentary about a hip-hop improvisational group founded by Hamilton star and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda. (He’s the producer here, too.)

Also notable this week: Shirley (pictured above), which stars Elisabeth Moss as real-life horror writer Shirley Jackson whose tempestuous marriage is further enflamed when she and her husband ( Michael Stuhlbarg) encounter a quirky but naïve young couple. (Sounds like Edward Albee’s ghost was on the set.)

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives the movie a score of 97 out of a possible 100, based on 37 reviews.

“A concoction of fact and magical realism, which may frame the film as a radically more exciting cousin to Stephen Daldry’s Virginia Woolf-centered, triptych drama The Hours,” writes Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com.

Hulu this week will also add Casino, the Martin Scorsese-directed crime drama set in Las Vegas with Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci as leads; and Dirty Dancing, the 1987 surprise hit starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey as accidental dance partners in the Catskills.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Hulu.

Monday, June 1

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Match Game: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Children’s Hospital: Complete Series (Adult Swim)

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Adult Swim)

10 Year Plan (2014)

4th Man Out (2015)

Above & Beyond (2014)

Almost Adults (2016)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Constantine (2005)

Dave (1993)

Digging for Fire (2015)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

Happily N’Ever After (2007)

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2 (2011)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)

Kingpin (1996)

Losing Isaiah (1995)

Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mo’ Money (1992)

My Girl (1991)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

October Sky (1999)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Sex Drive (2008)

The American President (1995)

The Cookout (2004)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Scout (1994)

The Tuxedo (2002)

The Wood (1999)

The X-Files (1998)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Trade (2007)

Treading Water (2013)

True Romance (Director’s Cut) (1993)

Undertow (2004)

Up in the Air (2009)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)

Women and Sometimes Men (2017)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Zardoz (1974)

Tuesday, June 2

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

June 4

Miss Snake Charmer (2020)

June 5

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Shirley (2020)

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

June 6

The Appearance (2018)

